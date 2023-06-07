Fitbit rolls out Google account sign-in: Here's everything you need to know



Since it took over Fitbit in early 2021, Google had informed users that it would eventually move towards using "Google credentials" to "support an improved experience". Now, new users will only have the option to sign-in using Google account, while the transfer to Google account is optional for existing users. The company, however, stated that anyone who has not moved to Google sign-in by 2025 would lose their Fitbit data. Once users have migrated their accounts, they will be able to control their Fitbit data from the Google Privacy Centre. Fitbit has started Google account sign-in from June 6. The US-based fitness wearable maker also introduced the option to transfer Fitbit account data to user's Google account. Until recently, Fitbit allowed users to create an account with any email address. Now, Google accounts are set as the default sign-in for the users.

How-to transferring Fitbit data to Google

To transfer the Fitbit account data, users need to tap on the account avatar in the top-left corner of the Fitbit app and then tap on the “Move Fitbit to your Google Account” option to begin the process. The Fitbit app version 3.38, which allows for data migration, is now available for both Android and iOS users.