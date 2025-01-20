Galaxy Unpacked 2025: S25 series, OneUI 7, more Galaxy AI features expected

Samsung is set to host a "Galaxy Unpacked" event on January 22, where it will be launching the Galaxy S25 series. The smartphones will debut the South Korean electronics maker's Android 15-based One UI 7 user interface with several design changes and new artificial intelligence-powered features. Additionally, Samsung could preview several other devices at the event, which will be launching later in the year.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Event details

Date: January 22, 2025

Venue: San Jose, California (US)

Time: 10 AM (PT) / 11:30 PM (IST)

Livestream: Samsung’s website, Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung’s YouTube channel

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect

Galaxy S25 series

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be led by an Ultra model, followed by Galaxy S25 Plus and a base variant.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra may feature a flat-frame design with rounded edges, a shift away from the angular design of its predecessor. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon eight Elite processor, delivering improved performance. A new 16GB RAM option is also anticipated, marking an upgrade from the previous model's 12GB maximum. For photography, the Ultra model might include a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, potentially using the Samsung JN3 sensor, replacing the 12MP sensor of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Additionally, the device could feature second-generation Gorilla Glass Armor, providing better durability and improved anti-reflective properties for the display.

The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models are expected to feature modest design updates, such as brighter displays with thinner bezels. Both models are also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon eight Elite processor, which may reflect Samsung's response to challenges in producing Exynos processors at scale.

OneUI 7

Design Enhancements:

Lock screen Now Bar: A customisable bar positioned at the bottom of the lock screen, allowing users to view and manage key activities based on their preferences.

Camera Interface update: Improved controls in the Camera app, featuring a more user-friendly layout and simplified settings, particularly for Pro mode.

System UI updates: Redesigned icons and widgets, along with a more streamlined home screen layout. Additional changes include live notifications and a new charging animation with an updated battery icon.

Privacy and Security Upgrades:

Knox Matrix Dashboard: A unified platform to manage security settings across Samsung-connected devices.

Enhanced data protection: New recovery options for Samsung Cloud ensure uninterrupted data synchronisation, even if a device is lost.

Secure Logins and Connections: Features include passkey-based logins for Samsung accounts, the ability to disable 2G services, and protection against insecure Wi-Fi networks.

Theft Protection: Android 15 introduces features like Theft Detection Lock and Remote Lock, bolstered by biometric authentication for critical security changes.

Galaxy AI

Multimodal Sketch-to-The Galaxy S25 series devices will reportedly allow users to create images by combining inputs such as rough sketches, text, and voice commands.

Writing Tools: Integrated into the system keyboard, these tools will provide text summarisation, writing style recommendations, spelling and grammar checks, and bullet-point formatting, accessible when text is selected.

Call Transcripts: This feature is expected to transcribe calls automatically in 20 languages, including Hindi and English (India), when call recording is enabled.

Advanced editing: Anticipated advanced media editing tools may include features like an Audio Eraser for removing specific sounds and an Object Eraser for eliminating unwanted elements in videos.

Now Brief: Leveraging the Now Bar on the lock screen, this AI-powered feature is expected to offer personalised daily summaries and suggestions, such as weather updates, health goals, news recommendations, and gallery highlights.

Gemini integration: Samsung is likely to collaborate with Google for deeper Gemini assistant integration. Reports suggest that Gemini on the Galaxy S25 series will support cross-app functionality, enabling tasks such as extracting information from YouTube videos and saving it in Notes.

More devices

At the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, Samsung is expected to showcase several devices slated for release later in 2025, including: