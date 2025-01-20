Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram extends Reels duration, changes profile grid, introduces 'Edits'

Instagram extends Reels duration, changes profile grid, introduces 'Edits'

Instagram now allows Reels of up to three minutes duration on the platform. The profile grid has been revised to display content in vertical format. Video editing app Edits is set to launch soon

Instagram
Instagram
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta's social media platform Instagram has announced several changes, including extending the maximum duration of Reels. Additionally, Instagram is rolling out a redesigned profile grid and a new section on the Reels tab to display videos liked by friends. The platform has also announced a new video editing app called "Edits." Here are all the changes:
 
Instagram Reels limit
 
In a post on the platform, Instagram's head Adam Mosseri said users can now upload Reels up to three minutes long. He noted that the update is based on feedback indicating the existing 90-second limit is "too short" for those wanting to share longer content.
 
Instagram already allows users to post longer videos, but they are classified as regular posts instead of Reels.
 
Instagram profile grids
 
In an Instagram Story, Mosseri announced that profile grids will now display content as rectangles rather than squares. He explained that most Instagram uploads are vertically oriented, and square grids "overly crop them."

Also Read

NCLAT admits Meta, WhatsApp's plea against CCI's Rs 213 cr penalty

Parl panel must question Meta on fact-check, hate speech rules: TMC MP

Meta shuts down DEI programme as it prepares for Trump's second term

Brazil issues 72-hr deadline to Meta over content fact-checking practices

Meta moves NCLAT over CCI's Rs 213 cr penalty in WhatsApp privacy case

 
"I think people will, over the long run, be excited that more of their photos and videos are visible as intended in the profile rather than being aggressively cropped," Mosseri added.
New Reels section
 
Mosseri also shared that the Reels tab will now feature a dedicated section showcasing videos liked by friends. "Now, when you go to the Reels tab, you'll see a dedicated feed of Reels your friends have liked or added a note to in the top right and start a conversation with them right there."
 
Instagram stated that this feature will first roll out in select countries before expanding to other regions.
 
Instagram Edits
 
Instagram has unveiled a video editing app called "Edits." In another post, Mosseri described the app as offering a "full suite of creative tools." These include a tab for inspiration and idea tracking, higher-quality video support, and the ability to share drafts with others. The app will also provide insights into how videos perform on Instagram.
 
While the app is not yet available on the Google Play Store for Android, it can be pre-registered on the Apple App Store. According to the listing, the app is expected to launch on March 13.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI finalises 'o3 mini' reasoning AI model version, to launch it soon

TikTok restores services in US, thanks president-elect Donald Trump

Ethical concerns on use of AI demand robust safeguards: LS secy general

Premium

Indian organisations are mature about cybersecurity: Sophos CTO Aaron Bugal

Premium

Automation for improvement: How it will boost productivity for workers

Topics :InstagramSocial media appsFacebook

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story