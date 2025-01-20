Instagram extends Reels duration, changes profile grid, introduces 'Edits'

Meta's social media platform Instagram has announced several changes, including extending the maximum duration of Reels. Additionally, Instagram is rolling out a redesigned profile grid and a new section on the Reels tab to display videos liked by friends. The platform has also announced a new video editing app called "Edits." Here are all the changes:

Instagram Reels limit

In a post on the platform, Instagram's head Adam Mosseri said users can now upload Reels up to three minutes long. He noted that the update is based on feedback indicating the existing 90-second limit is "too short" for those wanting to share longer content.

Instagram already allows users to post longer videos, but they are classified as regular posts instead of Reels.

Instagram profile grids

In an Instagram Story, Mosseri announced that profile grids will now display content as rectangles rather than squares. He explained that most Instagram uploads are vertically oriented, and square grids "overly crop them."

"I think people will, over the long run, be excited that more of their photos and videos are visible as intended in the profile rather than being aggressively cropped," Mosseri added.

New Reels section

Mosseri also shared that the Reels tab will now feature a dedicated section showcasing videos liked by friends. "Now, when you go to the Reels tab, you'll see a dedicated feed of Reels your friends have liked or added a note to in the top right and start a conversation with them right there."

Instagram stated that this feature will first roll out in select countries before expanding to other regions.

Instagram Edits

Instagram has unveiled a video editing app called "Edits." In another post, Mosseri described the app as offering a "full suite of creative tools." These include a tab for inspiration and idea tracking, higher-quality video support, and the ability to share drafts with others. The app will also provide insights into how videos perform on Instagram.

While the app is not yet available on the Google Play Store for Android, it can be pre-registered on the Apple App Store. According to the listing, the app is expected to launch on March 13.