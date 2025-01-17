Galaxy S25 series: Samsung to offer deeper Gemini integration, new AI tools

Samsung is reportedly integrating new Google Gemini AI features, alongside more intuitive Galaxy AI tools, into its Galaxy S25 series smartphones. According to a report by Android Authority, promotional materials for the Galaxy S25 series have surfaced online, revealing new AI-powered features that may debut with the next-generation Samsung flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: New AI-powered features

Gemini integration

As per the report, the anticipated Galaxy S25 series smartphones will launch Google's Gemini AI assistant upon the user's "Hey Gemini" voice prompt. Additionally, the report stated that a promotional image showcased the Gemini assistant on a Galaxy S25 series smartphone retrieving information from a YouTube video and creating a note based on that data with a single prompt. This cross-app functionality hints at deeper integration of Google Gemini into Samsung Galaxy devices.

Earlier this month, it was also reported that Samsung's new "Now Bar" widget on the lock screen will feature a fresh interface for Gemini Live, Gemini's conversational mode. This interface will include "phone-call-style controls," enabling users to pause or end ongoing conversations with Gemini Live directly from the lock screen.

Now Brief

New details have emerged about the anticipated Now Brief feature. As per the report, the feature will generate a personalised daily summary and tailored suggestions through the Now Bar on the lock screen. The feature will likely provide multiple "Briefs" throughout the day in a tile format. For instance, the Morning Brief may include weather updates, sleep scores, and scheduled events, while the Evening Brief could highlight images taken during the day and the user's step count.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Galaxy AI with OneUI 7

Samsung has already confirmed several AI-powered features coming to the new Galaxy S25 series smartphones with the Android 15-based OneUI 7 user interface. This includes: