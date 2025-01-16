Galaxy S25 series: Samsung to rival iPhone 17 Air with a super-thin model

Samsung is reportedly working on a Galaxy S25 Slim model to compete with Apple's anticipated iPhone 17 Air. According to a report by The Verge citing Smartprix, images of the Galaxy S25 Slim have surfaced online revealing design details and more. The Slim model could be previewed at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22. However, it is expected to launch later in May this year. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim model is expected to measure 6.4mm at its thinnest point, which may go up to 8.3mm when taking the camera bump into account. This suggests that the smartphone will be significantly thinner than the rest of the smartphones in the Galaxy S25 series. For reference, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be around 8.2mm thick without the camera bump.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is reported to feature a 6.7- to 6.8-inch display with uniform bezels on all sides. The device is expected to be slightly narrower and shorter than the upcoming Ultra model. Its design will likely resemble the standard variant, with a flat metal frame, a glass back, and a vertically aligned triple rear camera set-up.

To achieve a slimmer form factor, Samsung may tweak the camera internals. Reports suggest the Galaxy S25 Slim will include a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x zoom. For the telephoto unit, Samsung is expected to implement its ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) technology, which positions the lenses in front of the prism instead of behind it. This design is expected to maintain the phone's slim profile while enabling enhanced long-range optical zoom capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 slim is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite chip, coupled with up to 12GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Event Details

Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 in San Jose, California, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 series. The in-person event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM (IST) and will be streamed live on Samsung India's official website, Samsung Newsroom India, and Samsung's YouTube channel.