Tech wrap Jan 15: Samsung Galaxy AI, WhatsApp new features, ChatGPT Tasks

In anticipation of the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for January 22, Samsung has offered a glimpse into the AI features planned for the Galaxy S25 series. Building on the beta launch of the One UI 7 platform, the upcoming features include a multimodal "Sketch to Image" experience, an enhanced digital assistant with greater intuitiveness, and new smart functionalities integrated into the Now Bar on the lockscreen.

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform, is rolling out several updates aimed at improving user experience during conversations. These include new video-call-inspired effects for shared media, an easier method for creating customised stickers, a new gesture for reacting to messages, and additional enhancements.

OpenAI has introduced task management capabilities to ChatGPT, enabling the chatbot to function as a more advanced digital assistant. Users can now set reminders and schedule recurring actions through the AI. This feature supports various use cases, such as generating weekly news summaries, crafting daily workout plans, setting birthday alerts, and more.

OnePlus has released the first significant update for its flagship OnePlus 13 smartphone. This OxygenOS 15 update brings new features and performance enhancements, including upgrades to image and video processing, connectivity improvements, and user interface refinements. Additionally, it introduces AI-powered tools for the Google Messages app.

The British tech company Nothing is gearing up for the 2025 launch of the Phone 3, which is expected to mark its entry into AI-driven platforms. An Android Authority report reveals that a leaked email from CEO Carl Pei hints at software-focused advancements in the forthcoming device.

Motorola, owned by Lenovo, is reportedly preparing to unveil its next-gen foldable smartphone, the Razr 60 Ultra, in India. A listing for the device has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) portal, indicating a potential early 2025 release.

Apple is reportedly developing a refreshed Apple Watch SE for 2025 alongside a new iPhone SE model. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the updated Watch SE is expected to feature a redesigned appearance and additional health-related functionalities.

Infosys, in partnership with Tennis Australia, has unveiled a range of AI-powered innovations for the 2025 Australian Open. These advancements, announced in a press statement, aim to enhance the experience for fans while providing valuable tools for players and coaches, showcasing the ongoing evolution of the seven-year collaboration.