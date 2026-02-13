Gemini 3 Deep Think can now turn sketches into 3D models and more: Details

Google has announced a major upgrade to its reasoning mode, Gemini 3 Deep Think. According to Google, the new version is designed to handle complex scientific and engineering problems while also supporting practical, real-world use cases. The update is now rolling out to Google AI Ultra subscribers and will also be available to selected researchers and enterprises through the Gemini API. According to Google, the aim is to bring Deep Think directly to professionals who need advanced reasoning tools in their research and development work.

What is Gemini 3 Deep Think

Deep Think is a dedicated reasoning mode within Gemini built to solve advanced problems across science, research and engineering. According to Google, it was developed in partnership with scientists and researchers to address difficult challenges where data may be incomplete and problems may not have a single clear answer. The company said that the updated version blends deep scientific knowledge with practical engineering tools, aiming to move beyond theory and support real applications.

Turn sketches into 3D objects According to Google, one of the new features allows users to convert a simple sketch into a 3D-printable model. Deep Think analyses the drawing, builds the required 3D structure and generates a file that can be used for 3D printing. Google said that the feature highlights how the system can connect reasoning with hands-on engineering tasks. Users can access this by selecting the “Deep Think” option from the tools menu in the Gemini app. ALSO READ: Now you can listen to Gemini-powered summaries in Google Docs: How it works Performance in science and mathematics ALSO READ: Google rolls out native YouTube app for Apple Vision Pro: Here's what's new Google said that the updated Deep Think continues to improve on academic benchmarks. It has been used for research-level mathematics exploration and competitive coding tasks. According to Google, the model has achieved gold medal-level results on the written sections of the 2025 International Physics Olympiad and Chemistry Olympiad. It has also shown strong performance in advanced theoretical physics, as well as broader areas such as chemistry and physics.