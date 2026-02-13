Google rolls out native YouTube app for Apple Vision Pro: Here's what's new

Google has launched a dedicated YouTube app for the Apple Vision Pro headset , bringing a native experience to visionOS users. With this release, users can watch standard YouTube videos as well as YouTube Shorts inside a fully immersive environment. It includes a dedicated Spatial section for discovering 3D, VR180, and 360-degree videos. Additionally, it supports high-resolution playback, including up to 8K.

YouTube app for Apple Vision Pro: Details

One of the key highlights of the native YouTube app for visionOS is a dedicated Spatial tab. This section helps users discover spatial content, including 3D, VR180, and 360-degree videos. These formats are particularly suited to mixed-reality viewing and make better use of the headset’s capabilities. For the newer Vision Pro model powered by the M5 chip, the app also supports 8K resolution playback, offering improved clarity for compatible videos.

The YouTube app for Apple Vision Pro also includes access to standard YouTube features such as subscriptions, watch history, playlists, and YouTube Shorts.

The new app is available on the visionOS App Store and supports both M2 and M5 chip models of the headset. According to its App Store listing, the app requires visionOS 26 or later and is available in 77 languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, and more.

The app is designed to work with visionOS gesture controls. Users can resize video windows, scrub through timelines, and navigate the interface using hand movements, without the need for physical controllers.

Since the launch of the first-generation Vision Pro headset in 2024, YouTube has been accessible through web browsers. While Google said in February 2024 that a dedicated app for visionOS was on its roadmap, the company did not reveal a release schedule. The dedicated app for Apple's mixed-reality headset comes at a time when Google's own Android XR platform for mixed-reality headsets and smart glasses has started to appear in the market, with devices such as Samsung's Galaxy XR headset.

In contrast, several major streaming platforms such as Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, and Peacock had already launched their dedicated apps for the Vision Pro.