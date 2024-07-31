Gnani.ai on a mission to enhance customer experience using voice-first AI

Gnani.ai, a voice-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) company, is on a mission to transform customer experience and contact centres with its unique comprehensive AI platform, which spans automation, authentication, agent assist, and analytics.

The firm was founded in 2016 by Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, who have years of experience scaling tech businesses at Texas Instruments, IBM, and Aricent.

“Gnani.ai’s generative AI-powered voice automation platform has helped financial institutions collect over $2 billion from their end customers in the last six months,” said Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj. “Our proprietary AI platform has enabled us to grow exponentially in recent years and secure over 100 enterprise customers in India and the US.”



The firm offers a no-code voice-first platform with multiple product capabilities, including omnichannel conversational automation, agent assist, voice biometrics, and omnichannel analytics. It has a patented proprietary tech stack for text-to-speech (TTS), speech-to-text (STT), natural language processing (NLP), and augmented intelligence that supports not only English but also 14 Indian languages.

Gnani recently announced a series of voice-first AI small language models (SLMs). The initial rollout of these SLMs targets domains such as banking, insurance, automotive, and retail.

The company stated that these SLMs are meticulously trained on millions of hours of proprietary audio datasets and billions of Indic language conversations, allowing them to capture the rich diversity of dialects, accents, and linguistic nuances across the country.