Google introduces Apple-like cross-device sharing in Android: Report

With cross-device sharing, users with multiple Android devices signed into same Google account will be able to sync saved Wi-Fi passwords, share Wi-Fi hotspots, and move calls between devices

Image: Android
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 1:21 PM IST
Google’s latest Android update is reportedly rolling out cross-device sharing features to simplify transfer of calls and sharing of the internet between devices. First announced at the Google I/O 2024 developer conference in May, the cross-device sharing is currently limited to call casting and internet sharing. The cross-device sharing feature is similar to the one available on Apple’s ecosystem platforms.

Cross-device features will be reportedly available via an update and users can see a cross-device option in the device settings. The feature is available on Android devices running versions 24.28.34 on the Google Play services. The new feature is currently in beta and only supports devices running on Android 11 or newer operating systems. It is expected to roll out widely soon.

How to use

Go to device "Settings" and tap on "Google"
Select "Device and sharing" option
Then select the cross-device services option that will be visible

Available features will be shown

Users can also create a device group by enabling the options on devices linked to the same Google account.

Call casting

This feature enables users to transfer voice or video calls from one Android device to another. Necessary requirement for this to work is that both devices should be signed into the same Google account. The feature is rolling out in limited capacity currently.

Internet sharing
Users can share the phone's internet with other devices linked to the same Google account using this feature. The feature works with Chromebooks and other Android devices signed into the user's Google account. Prerequisites include an enabled Bluetooth and device location.
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

