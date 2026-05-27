Google bundles Health Premium with AI Pro/Ultra plans: Check benefits

Google recently announced that it is replacing the existing Fitbit app with a new Google Health app, which integrates AI-driven health and wellness features such as the Gemini-powered Health Coach. Google is now bundling the Health Premium subscription with its Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra plans, which already offer additional features across the Google ecosystem such as advanced Gemini AI tools, more cloud storage, bundled YouTube Premium subscription, and more.

According to 9To5Google, users will receive an email notifying them that “Google Health Premium is now included in Google One” once the migration goes live. Existing subscriptions or trials will automatically be cancelled as part of the transition. Meanwhile, Fitbit Air users currently on the three-month trial will continue under the same trial period, while Google Play will separately inform users about any billing-related changes.

Alongside the subscription changes, Google is also introducing a redesigned weekly health email experience and deeper integrations with health services and third-party apps. READ: AI to turbocharge patent creation at India tech hubs, say executives Google Health Subscription pricing: Google AI Pro: Rs 1,950 per month

Google AI Ultra: Rs 6,500 per month

Google Health Premium: Rs 99 per month or Rs 999 annually Google Health Premium: What it offers With Google Health Premium, users get access to the new Google Health Coach, which uses Gemini AI to generate personalised health and wellness recommendations. Google noted that the AI system can analyse connected health data and provide proactive suggestions based on fitness activity, sleep tracking, medical information, and other wellness metrics.

Google said the Health Coach is designed to serve as a fitness trainer, sleep advisor, and wellness assistant in a single system. Users can share details such as injuries, available workout equipment, lifestyle habits, and fitness goals, allowing the AI to tailor recommendations accordingly. The company has also added more conversational interactions and quick-reply prompts to simplify guidance and tracking. Here is an overview of what Google Health Premium subscribers get with the new AI health coach: Ask Coach: Users can ask personalised health questions anytime and receive science-backed answers with evidence-based insights

Adaptive fitness plans: Users can get personalised weekly workout plans tailored to their goals and lifestyle

Detailed sleep insights: Users can view personalised sleep summaries and coaching guidance to improve sleep quality

Proactive insights: Users can receive actionable recommendations across fitness, sleep, and overall health metrics

Medical record summaries: Users can access summaries of medical records and get deeper recommendations based on their health data

Workout library: Users can explore trainer-led workout sessions and guided exercise routines

Mindfulness sessions: Users can access guided meditation, breathing exercises, relaxation sessions, and other wellness content Google Health app replaces Fitbit app According to Google’s earlier announcement, the Fitbit app has officially begun transitioning into the new Google Health app starting May 19. The revamped platform introduces a redesigned interface, expanded wellness features, and deeper Gemini-powered AI integration aimed at delivering a more connected health experience.

Google said the updated app is designed to reduce the need for users to switch between multiple devices, apps, medical portals, and handwritten notes to manage health information. Instead, the company noted it wants users to access their health and wellness data through one centralised platform. ALSO READ: India's GCC model shifts from cost to capability as AI, talent strains bite The app can combine information from Fitbit devices, Pixel Watch, Health Connect, Apple Health, smart scales, food logging apps like MyFitnessPal, and medical records. Google said that the platform can organise overlapping data, identify trends, and provide a more complete picture of a user’s health.