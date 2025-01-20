Google releases Android 16 beta release schedule: Check timeline and more

Google has updated its Android 16 Developers Preview page, revealing the release schedule for the next major Android version. According to the preview page, the first Android 16 beta is expected to arrive this month, while it will reach the first Platform Stability milestone with beta 3 in March. The stable update of Android 16 will likely be released in April or May, this year.
This aligns with Google's announcement last year regarding more frequent Android releases. The company confirmed plans for two updates in 2025: a major release in Q2 (Android 16), followed by a minor update in Q4.
Android 16: Release timeline
- Android 16 Developer Preview 1: December 2024 (Released)
- Android 16 Beta 1: January 2025
- Android 16 Beta 2: February 2025
- Android 16 Beta 3: March 2025
- Android 16 Beta 4: April 2025
- Final Release: April-May (likely)
Android 16: What is new
Google has rolled out multiple developer previews for Android 16, showcasing upcoming features in the upcoming software version.
- Health Connect: Android 16 introduces health record support in Health Connect, allowing third-party apps to access users' health data—such as vaccination records and lab results—with their consent. Additionally, a new Activity Intensity metric is included.
- Notification Cooldown: This feature moderates the frequency of notifications when multiple alerts are received within a short timeframe, pausing them for up to two minutes. Essential alerts like calls, alarms, and priority messages remain unaffected.
- Audio sharing: Users can connect multiple Bluetooth headphones to a single device for shared media playback. This feature is compatible with devices supporting Bluetooth Low Energy (LE).
- Embedded photo picker: Android's photo picker, used to select images and videos from local and cloud storage, is getting an update. The revamped version integrates seamlessly into apps, creating a more unified experience.
- Lock screen note-taking shortcut: Pixel users will gain a new shortcut on the lock screen for quick note-taking. Users can also customise the shortcut to work with their preferred notes app.
- Screen-off fingerprint access: Android 16 adds the option to use the in-display fingerprint sensor even when the screen is off, streamlining biometric authentication.
- Other improvements: Additional updates include redesigned battery indicators for Bluetooth devices, new privacy features under the updated Privacy Sandbox, enhanced animations, and more.