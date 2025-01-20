Google releases Android 16 beta release schedule: Check timeline and more

Google has updated its Android 16 Developers Preview page, revealing the release schedule for the next major Android version. According to the preview page, the first Android 16 beta is expected to arrive this month, while it will reach the first Platform Stability milestone with beta 3 in March. The stable update of Android 16 will likely be released in April or May, this year.

This aligns with Google's announcement last year regarding more frequent Android releases. The company confirmed plans for two updates in 2025: a major release in Q2 (Android 16), followed by a minor update in Q4.

Android 16: Release timeline

Android 16 Developer Preview 1: November 2024 (Released)

Android 16 Developer Preview 1: December 2024 (Released)

Android 16 Beta 1: January 2025

Android 16 Beta 2: February 2025

Android 16 Beta 3: March 2025

Android 16 Beta 4: April 2025

Final Release: April-May (likely)

Android 16: What is new

Google has rolled out multiple developer previews for Android 16, showcasing upcoming features in the upcoming software version.