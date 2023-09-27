Home / Technology / Tech News / Govt seeks partnerships to modernise Mohali's semiconductor lab

Govt seeks partnerships to modernise Mohali's semiconductor lab

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology aims for public-private collaboration to boost local semiconductor manufacturing capabilities

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In a strategic initiative to reduce India's dependency on semiconductor imports, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is looking to form partnerships with commercial and technological experts. The goal is to modernise the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali as part of a larger $10 billion programme to enhance India's semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem.

The government's new collaboration aims to transform the existing lab into either a Research and Development centre, a mass production unit, or a hybrid of both. The move has the potential to attract global investment into the country, providing a significant boost to sectors including electronics, IT hardware, and defence.

Sourabh Lele explores how this new public-private partnership initiative plans to establish a robust local ecosystem for chip manufacturing, which is an integral component of various sectors.

In a groundbreaking innovation, ReshaMandi, a Bengaluru-based business-to-business marketplace for textile and fashion, has digitalised the silk cocoon trade. Through a tech-enabled bidding system, the platform is changing the game for farmers such as Panchaiya M Hiremath by ensuring fair prices for their yield, particularly given the limited shelf life of silk cocoons.

Farmers and reelers can now view real-time bid prices on multiple screens at ReshaMandi's warehouse, a development that has significantly reduced transaction times. Mayank Tiwari, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of ReshaMandi, has set his sights on increasing transparency and efficiency in the cocoon trade.

Launched in 2020, ReshaMandi has already diversified its offerings to include other natural fibres. Partnering with over 100,000 farmers, the company employs technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve farmer productivity by 20 per cent and incomes by almost 30 per cent.

Peerzada Abrar delves into how this technological leap is redefining a traditional industry, empowering both farmers and reelers in the process.

Also Read

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Tech firm revolutionises silk cocoon trade with tech-enabled bidding

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to double silk output to expand textile exports

Indian Semiconductor Mission: Centre invites more companies to set up units

Centre announces $2 bn investment in Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory

Four out of five Internet Users in India consume YouTube, show report

IISc team develops indigenous gallium nitride power switch for EVs, laptops

Zuckerberg to open developer conference with AI, virtual reality focus

Google's Android earthquake alert system: What it is, how it works and more

Google to roll out Android based earthquake alert service in India

Topics :semiconductorPunjabSilk weavingagriculture economysericulture projectsTech firmsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story