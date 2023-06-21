Here's what Apple's Vision Pro prescription optical inserts look like



In response, Apple had said that the Vision Pro would support optical inserts that would be provided by German camera and lens company Zeiss. The lens maker has now provided a first look at its prescription lenses for the headset, which will be available in the United States next year. Recently, Apple unveiled its much-anticipated mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 (WWDC). The headset has sparked a great deal of interest. However, some glasses wearers had expressed concerns about its compatibility with prescription glasses.



While Zeiss did not reveal the price of the optical inserts, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had estimated a pair of Zeiss prescription glasses for the Apple Vision Pro could cost at least $300 (roughly Rs 24,700) and could go as high as $600 (roughly Rs 49,500). Zeiss said its optical inserts for Apple Vision Pro will be available early next year in the US. Zeiss and Apple have not made any announcements regarding the launch date of the lenses in India. Zeiss provided a glimpse of the optical inserts on its website. The company said the magnetic lenses will let users who wear spectacles use the Vision Pro headset without any hindrance.