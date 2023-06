Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri made the announcement on IG broadcast this week that they will begin rolling out the feature in the United States. Mosseri added that the feature will only be applicable to public accounts and creators have the option to disable this feature and not allow the downloading of their content. Instagram (IG) will begin allowing users to download reels to their devices. This feature has been around for years with Instagram's rival platform Tiktok and has allowed the platform to reach wider audiences.





The announcement read, "In the US, we're rolling out the ability to download reels shared by public accounts to your camera roll. Just tap the Share icon on a reel you love and select Download. Worth mentioning, Reels shared by private accounts can't be downloaded and public accounts can turn off the ability for people to download their reels in Account Settings." It is also unclear if the option to download reels will be available on all devices. It can be assumed that those using the app may be able to use this feature, but whether the feature will be made available for those using their browsers is also not known.

Mosseri in his announcement did not specify if the downloaded reels would carry IG's watermark as is the case with TikTok video downloads and YouTube shorts. YouTube began adding its logo to the downloaded 'shorts' in order to discourage cross-platform video sharing.



However, the image posted by the head, accompanying the announcement did reveal an IG logo and the IG handle of the reel creator. At the moment, users can download their own reels without any IG logo in the video from their drafts folder.



Steps to download reels: In 2021, Instagram had stopped promoting TikTok videos that carried the platform's watermark.