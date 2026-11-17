A permission prompt on a smartphone tells users what an app wants to access, but it does not always explain how that information will be used after access is granted. Allowing an app to access photos, contacts or location can give it access to information beyond what is needed for the feature that prompted the request, depending on the permission granted and the app's implementation.

A case involving Meta's Facebook app in Italy has brought this issue into focus. On November 14, 2026, Italy's data protection authority fined Meta 805 million euros for accessing photographs, videos and associated metadata from Android users' phone galleries without obtaining specific, informed consent. The case raises questions about what smartphone permissions actually authorise, how apps share collected information with external companies, and whether existing privacy safeguards give users enough control over their data.

What happened in the Facebook case in Italy The Italian Data Protection Authority, found that Facebook's Android app had been accessing users' photo galleries through a feature called 'Get suggestions from gallery when browsing Facebook'. Introduced in 2023, the feature suggested photographs and videos stored on a phone while users browsed Facebook, allowing them to use the content as potential posts. ALSO READ: Meta Muse and Gemini Spark: What are personal AI agents and their risks According to the regulator, Facebook relied on a single Android permission covering multiple app functions, including photo and video uploads and gallery suggestions. The permission request was preceded by a generic notice asking users to enable additional features. It did not clearly explain that granting access would also allow the gallery-suggestion feature to operate.

The regulator also found that the feature was enabled by default. Once users granted unrestricted access to photos and videos, Facebook could read the entire shared media library, even though users might have granted permission for a different purpose. The investigation covered around 20 million Android users in Italy. The regulator held that accessing information stored on a smartphone required specific and informed consent under Article 122 of Italy's Data Protection Code, which implements the European Union's ePrivacy framework. How smartphone permissions work Android and iOS allow users to control which device resources individual apps can access, including the camera, microphone, contacts, photographs and location. However, the level of access depends on the permission requested, the operating system version and the options made available to users.

On Android, location permissions allow users to choose between approximate and precise location access, while camera and microphone permissions can be restricted to one-time or in-use access. In Android 14, Google also introduced Selected Photos Access, which lets users share specific photographs and videos instead of opening up the entire gallery. Google's Photo Picker offers a similar option, allowing users to select media without granting an app broad access to their photo library. Apple offers similar controls on iOS. Users can restrict an app's access to selected photographs, choose approximate rather than precise location, or allow location access only while using an app. Camera and microphone access require separate permissions. Green and orange indicators also alert users when these hardware features are being used.

ALSO READ: Google flags first autonomous AI cyberattack, warns of growing threats Both operating systems allow users to review and revoke app permissions through their settings. Android also offers a Privacy Dashboard showing when apps have accessed certain device resources, while unused apps can have their permissions automatically reset. However, these controls govern what an app can access on the device. They do not necessarily explain how the information is used after collection or which third-party services may receive it. What happens after an app gets access An operating-system permission determines what information an app can access on a device. It does not, by itself, explain how that information will be used or whether it will be shared with external companies.

Consider a shopping app that requests location access to identify nearby stores. The app may also use third-party analytics or advertising services that collect information about app activity, device identifiers and location. These services are often integrated through software development kits (SDKs), packages of code that developers add to apps for functions such as advertising, analytics, payment processing and crash reporting. An app can contain multiple SDKs, each providing services through an external company. Depending on how an SDK is integrated, it may receive information collected by the app, including location data, device identifiers and usage patterns. The service provider may process this information for its own services or share it with other companies, subject to applicable privacy rules and contractual arrangements.

This does not mean every SDK automatically gets access to all information available to an app. Its access depends on the permissions granted and the data made available by the developer. However, users are rarely presented with separate permission requests explaining the practices of each third-party service embedded in an app. Apple's developer guidelines hold app developers responsible for the data collection and tracking practices of third-party code incorporated into their applications. Developers must also disclose relevant data collection through App Store privacy labels. Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework requires permission for tracking users across other companies' apps and websites. Location data shows how far information can travel Cases involving US data brokers show how information collected through mobile apps can enter a wider data-sharing network.

In January 2024, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced an order against data broker X-Mode Social and its successor Outlogic over the sale of precise location information. The agency said the data could reveal visits to sensitive places, including medical clinics, places of worship and domestic abuse shelters. According to the FTC, X-Mode collected location information through its own apps, third-party apps that had integrated its software development kit (SDK), and purchases from other data brokers. The information was linked to mobile advertising IDs, allowing individual devices to be associated with locations visited by their users. The FTC's final order prohibited the companies from selling or sharing sensitive location data.

The agency also pursued location-data broker Kochava over allegations that it sold precise location information collected from hundreds of millions of mobile devices. In June 2026, the case resulted in a stipulated order for an injunction and other relief. These cases concern the collection and sale of location information, rather than the initial permission an app requests from a user. However, they show how data collected through apps can be passed on to external companies and used for purposes beyond the feature for which access was originally granted. A user may grant location access to an app for navigation, local recommendations or weather information. That permission does not automatically authorise the app developer or an external service provider to sell the resulting location data for unrelated purposes.

Where are the loopholes The Facebook case in Italy illustrates a limitation in smartphone permissions. A single permission to access a category of information can serve multiple functions within an app, without users necessarily knowing all the purposes for which that information will be used. Meta used the same Android permission for photo uploads and gallery suggestions, although the latter feature was not adequately explained to users. A similar issue can arise with contact access. A messaging app may request access to the address book to identify existing users and help connect them. The same contact information could also be used by other features, such as friend recommendations or contact discovery. Users may not necessarily be aware of all these uses when granting access.

Another concern is how permission requests are presented. Some apps make access to certain information appear necessary for basic functionality, even when the requested information is not essential to the service. Others repeatedly display permission requests or restrict features when users decline access. There is also a difference between revoking permission and limiting subsequent data processing. Revoking location access, for instance, prevents an app from obtaining fresh location information through that permission. It does not automatically delete information already collected or shared with an external service. Operating-system controls also have limitations. Privacy indicators can show when an app uses the camera or microphone, while privacy dashboards provide records of certain permission accesses. However, these controls do not provide a complete account of how information is processed after collection or which external companies receive it.

What do regulations say The European Union's ePrivacy Directive requires consent for certain forms of access to information stored on a user's device. In the Italian Meta case, the regulator relied on Article 122 of the country's Data Protection Code, which implements these provisions. It found that permission granted for one purpose could not automatically be treated as consent for a separate feature that also accessed the photo gallery. In India, the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 sets out requirements for how organisations collect and process personal data. Section 6 requires consent to be free, specific, informed, unconditional and unambiguous. It also limits consent to personal data necessary for the specified purpose. Section 8 makes Data Fiduciaries responsible for processing carried out on their behalf by Data Processors, meaning app developers remain accountable for data handled by external service providers.