Meta Platforms on Tuesday said it updated Instagram's content recommendation systems in India to limit the reach of sexually suggestive material and violent content. The company is using more advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models to identify such posts and prevent them from appearing in users' recommendations.

The changes target content suggested from accounts that users do not follow. Meta clarified that the measures focus on what Instagram's algorithms recommend, rather than banning the content altogether.

The move comes as social media platforms face scrutiny in India over how their algorithms rank and promote online content. In an advisory last month, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asked Meta to review its ranking and recommendation systems to ensure that potentially misleading, manipulated or out-of-context material is not given excessive visibility.

Instagram uses advanced AI to filter sensitive content Meta said the changes have helped reduce the frequency of user reports about recommended content by half compared with a year ago. ALSO READ: OpenAI steps up child safety with new image classifier and ChatGPT warnings In a post on its website, the company said it strengthened Instagram's default protections over the past year, taking into account the type of content users in India have said they do not want to see. The measures cover recommendations across Reels, Explore and Feed. These sections show users posts and videos from accounts they do not follow. As part of the update, Instagram deployed more advanced AI models to assess posts against its Recommendations Guidelines. This allows the platform to identify and limit potentially objectionable material before users report or hide it.

"Today, our systems keep more of this content out of recommendations, including sexually suggestive content and content that depicts violence," Meta said. The company said the changes reduced the amount of content in India that does not meet its recommendation standards. How Instagram's recommendation rules work Instagram's Recommendations Guidelines differ from its Community Standards, which specify the types of content prohibited on the platform. Posts that violate Community Standards are removed. The company also said that content considered illegal in a particular country is restricted in that market. Recommendation systems play an important role in how users discover posts beyond the accounts they follow. This gives Instagram's algorithms considerable influence over which content appears in users' feeds and reaches a wider audience.

Users can control the content they see Along with its default filters, Instagram provides several tools that allow users to manage the content recommended to them and control their interactions on the platform. Its Sensitive Content Control feature allows users to reduce their exposure to sensitive material across Search, Reels, Explore, suggested accounts and Feed recommendations. Meta said Instagram's systems in India already prevent the most mature content from appearing in recommendations. Users can use this setting to further limit their exposure to other sensitive posts. Users can also choose to see fewer political posts recommended from accounts they do not follow. The "Not Interested" option allows them to flag content they do not want to see.

Another feature, Hidden Words, lets users filter specific words, phrases and emojis from comments and message requests. Instagram's blocking feature can also prevent selected accounts from finding a user's profile, viewing posts or sending messages, including through new accounts they may create. Additional safeguards for teenage users Instagram has also introduced additional protections for younger users through its Teen Accounts feature, which rolled out in India last year. These accounts automatically place teenagers in a 13-plus content setting, where their exposure to content is governed by Instagram's age-appropriate guidelines. The latest changes come amid concerns over online safety, the role of algorithms in spreading content and the exposure of younger users to potentially harmful material.