Some of the world's most visited websites, including ​those belonging to Zoom, HSBC , Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and IKEA, were subverted in an effort to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones, a security researcher ‌said on Monday.

Malicious JavaScript ​was aimed ​at visitors to the websites of 178 organizations ​across various sectors through Optimizely, a website optimization platform, according to researcher Scott Helme.

The scripts attempted to replace cryptocurrency payment addresses with ​the attacker's wallet, skim card numbers ‌as users entered credit card details, steal cookies ​and screenshots, and plant exploit code on iOS devices.

Cybersecurity firm HudsonRock also said it had found evidence ‌that the ​sites had served ‌malicious code to their visitors.