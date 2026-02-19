India unveils 'New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments' at AI Summit: Details

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced a key outcome of the India AI Impact Summit , unveiling the 'New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments' — a voluntary framework adopted by leading global and Indian artificial intelligence firms.

Calling it a “significant outcome” of the summit, the minister said, “Today, leading frontier AI companies along with our own AI companies have come together to make a set of voluntary commitments - a shared commitment for inclusive and shared AI.”

He said the initiative reflects a common vision among global AI leaders and Indian innovators to ensure that AI development remains responsible, inclusive and beneficial for society.

Two frontier AI commitments Vaishnaw outlined two central commitments under the initiative. “The first is advancing real-world AI usage through anonymised and aggregated insights,” Vaishnaw said, adding that this would “support evidence-based policymaking on jobs, skills and policy making". According to him, the effort is expected to help governments and institutions better track employment trends and evolving skill requirements while maintaining privacy safeguards. “The second is strengthening multilingual and use-case evaluations,” he said, stressing the importance of ensuring AI systems work effectively across languages and social contexts. ALSO READ: PM Modi outlines India's 'MANAV' vision at AI Impact Summit: What it means “This is especially important for the Global South, to ensure that AI works effectively across languages and cultures,” he added.