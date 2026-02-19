PM Modi outlines India's 'MANAV' vision at AI Impact Summit: What it means

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday presented India’s 'MANAV' vision for artificial intelligence, setting out a human-centric framework for the responsible use of AI.

Addressing global leaders at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, he said the approach is designed to ensure that technological progress remains aligned with ethical values and public trust.

What is 'MANAV' vision?

Explaining the concept, PM Modi said 'MANAV' is an acronym for five guiding pillars: 'moral and ethical systems', 'accountable governance', 'national sovereignty', 'accessible and inclusive technology' and 'valid and legitimate systems'. These principles together define how India envisions the future of AI in a way that prioritises humanity, he added.

“...MANAV vision says M- moral and ethical systems: AI should be based on ethical guidance. A- accountable governance means transparent rules, robust oversight; N- national sovereignty means whose data, his right. A- accessible and inclusive, means AI should be a multiplier, not a monopoly. V- valid and legitimate, means AI should be lawful and verifiable," PM Modi said. ALSO READ: AI Summit: PM Modi bats for democratisation of AI, making it human-centric "The MANAV vision will become an important link for the welfare of humanity in the AI-based world of the 21st century," he added. Human-AI collaboration to shape future PM Modi said the world is entering a new phase where humans and intelligent technologies will increasingly work together. "We are entering an era where humans and intelligent systems co-create, co-work and co-evolve," he said.

The Prime Minister added that while AI is making machines smarter, its larger impact lies in expanding human abilities. "AI is making machines intelligent, but more than that, it is increasing human capabilities manyfold," he added. ALSO READ: Reliance to invest ₹10 trillion in AI over next 7 years: Mukesh Ambani PM Modi also pointed out that technological transformations are happening at an unprecedented pace. "Earlier, the impact of technology used to take decades to be visible. Today, the journey from machine learning to learning machines is faster, deeper and wider than ever," he said. Future of work and safety concerns On employment and economic shifts, PM Modi said the direction of AI-driven work will depend on human choices and policy decisions. "The future of work in AI is not predefined. It will depend on our decisions, our course and course of action. I believe the future of work is a new opportunity for us. This is the era of humans and intelligent systems working together," he said.