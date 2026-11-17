By Chris Welch

Apple Inc. added the ability for iPhone Duo owners to unlock the device using facial recognition, addressing a key drawback of the company’s first foldable smartphone.

Some early buyers have complained that the $1,999 Duo’s Touch ID fingerprint reader isn’t as smooth or fast as the Face ID authentication method that’s present on other iPhones. But the foldable lacks the necessary hardware for Face ID, which uses sophisticated 3D mapping to confirm a user’s identity.

Instead, the new authentication method, introduced in a beta version of Apple’s iOS 27.3 operating system on Monday, takes an approach similar to the just-released HomeView smart display. It uses the front-facing camera to verify a match based on simpler visual traits. It’s not as secure as conventional Face ID, so users will need to be mindful that the speedy convenience of a face unlock comes with trade-offs.