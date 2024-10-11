Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors bring on-device AI to desktop PCs

Intel has announced its new Core Ultra 200S series processors, codenamed Arrow Lake-S, positioning them as the first desktop processors for enthusiast AI desktop PCs. The company stated that the new desktop processors join Intel’s Core Ultra 200V mobile processors (Lunar Lake) in offering on-device AI capabilities for content creation and immersive gaming. Power efficiency has also been prioritised with the new Arrow Lake-S processors.

Intel announced that the Core Ultra 200S desktop processors will be available on desktop AI PCs from multiple original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners starting October 24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp ALSO READ: Intel launches Lunar Lake chips to rival Qualcomm in AI PC segment: Details

Intel Core Ultra 200S: Details

The newly launched Core Ultra 200S processor, led by the flagship Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285K, offers up to eight next-generation Performance-cores (P-cores) and up to 16 next-generation Efficient-cores (E-cores). This configuration allows the new family of desktop processors to deliver 14 per cent more performance in multi-threaded workloads and 6 per cent faster single-threaded performance compared to the previous generation. Additionally, the processors offer significant reductions in power usage, with up to 58 per cent lower package power in regular applications and up to 165W lower system power while gaming.

More From This Section

The Core Ultra 200S processors are also the first desktop processors to feature a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for handling AI workloads. Intel claims that the new Core Ultra 200S processor can perform up to 36 trilion operations per second (TOPS) while delivering up to 50 per cent faster performance in AI-enabled creator applications compared to competing flagship processors. The dedicated NPU also enables offloading of AI functions, freeing up the graphics processing unit (GPU) to improve frame rates in games while significantly reducing power consumption during AI workloads. Intel further noted that it has partnered with independent software vendors to add support for over 500 optimised AI models.