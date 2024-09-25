Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ASUS launches Intel Core Ultra Series 2-powered AI laptops, NUC desktop

The new range of Intel chips-powered ASUS laptops and NUC desktop will receive AI tools and features currently limited to Microsoft Copilot Plus platform based on Qualcomm chips

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 4:01 PM IST
Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS has launched a new range of artificial intelligence-enhanced laptops and a desktop, powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2). This includes the ASUS Zenbook S 14 laptop for consumers, along with the ExpertBook P5405 laptop and ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI desktop for businesses.

Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra (Series 2), these new ASUS AI PCs support on-device AI processing capabilities, leveraging a dedicated neural processing unit. They are eligible to receive exclusive AI features from Microsoft’s Copilot Plus platform.

ASUS Zenbook S 14: Details

Starting at Rs 1,42,990, the ASUS Zenbook S 14 laptop is available on the ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, and e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon.

The ASUS Zenbook S 14 features a portable design, measuring 11mm thick and weighing 1.2kg. Its lid is made from "Ceraluminum", a combination of aluminium and ceramic that enhances durability. The chassis incorporates CNC-machined cooling vents in a geometric design, adding to its aesthetics. Here are the specifications:
  • Display: 14-inch OLED (optional touch screen), 3K resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak HDR brightness, Pantone validated, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.
  • Processor: Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors (Series 2)
  • RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Battery: 72Wh
  • Charging: 65W Type-C
  • Webcam: FHD IR camera
  • Audio: 4x Harman Kardon speakers, Dolby Atmos, 2x microphones
  • Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm audio jack
ASUS ExpertBook P5405: Details

Designed specifically for businesses, the ASUS ExpertBook P5405 laptop features ASUS AI ExpertMeet tools that leverage the AI processing capabilities of the Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2). The suite of AI features assists users during online meetings with tools like AI transcript, AI translation, AI subtitles, and assisted meeting summaries. The built-in microphones also include AI-powered noise cancelling technology for clearer voice capture during meetings.
For enhanced privacy, the laptop features multilayer security up to the BIOS level. The ExpertBook P5405 also includes advanced features such as Secure Boot and a discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) to protect against unauthorised access at startup.
  • Display: 14-inch, WQXGA resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, 400 nits peak brightness, 100 per cent sRGB
  • Processor: Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors (Series 2)
  • RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Battery: 63Wh
  • Charging: 65W Type-C
  • Webcam: FHD IR camera
  • Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm audio jack
ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI desktop: Details

Housed in a compact chassis measuring 34mm tall, the ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI desktop meets EPEAT Climate+ energy efficiency standards. It offers improved thermal management and a smart cooling mechanism to maintain peak performance for extended periods. Similar to the ExpertBook P5405, the NUC 14 Pro features advanced security capabilities, including Secure Boot, fingerprint recognition, and a built-in Trusted Platform Module (TPM). The mini PC also has built-in microphones and speakers, supporting voice command functionality.
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra processor (Series 2)
  • OS: Windows 11 with Copilot+ PC
  • RAM: LPDDR5X support
  • Storage: M.2 2280 NVMe support
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, 2.5G Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.4
  • Ports: Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 3.2 Gen 2, audio jack
First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

