IT services' focus on building IP and platforms may trigger more lawsuits

Recently there has been a spurt in litigations filed by IT services players as the industry’s business model transitions towards platform and intellectual property-led deals.

Unlike the earlier litigations, which were more related to contract breaches and disputes on project implementation timelines, this time it is about misappropriation of trade secrets and infringement of intellectual property. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Industry players and analysts believe that such cases are only going to increase as companies start deploying technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) for coding and creating tools.

In August this year, Nasdaq-listed Cognizant’s subsidiary TriZetto sued India’s second-largest IT services player Infosys in a Texas Federal Court on grounds of misappropriation of trade secrets related to the healthcare software.



According to the lawsuit filed, Infosys allegedly misused TriZetto’s software to create a competing product. Cognizant is seeking monetary compensation and also an injunction against Infosys from further using its proprietary information.

Last year, a US court had asked Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to pay up to $210 million for misappropriation of the source code of US-based services firm DXC.

Earlier this year, according to media reports, HCLTech sued French IT firm Atos for copyright infringement. The company is seeking damages around $132 million.

Peter Bendor-Samuel, CEO, Everest Group believes that this is a function of the maturity of the industry and also the fact that players are now actively taking contracts from each other instead of green fields.



“A complicating factor is that the tech service firms have invested in building their own IP which in many cases are embedded in their services work. For example, Cognizant has TriZetto and DXC has a robust set of insurance assets. Hence when clients seek to move vendors there is the potential for IP infringement. The losing vendor then seeks to block the move by taking a litigious position or at least seeks to capture value from its IP assets,” he said.

Phil Fersht, chief analyst and CEO of HFS Research believes one of the reasons is the intensity of competition and the similarity of delivery platforms, especially when employees move from one competitor to another.



“Too many times employees are too eager to close deals and end up cutting corners. This has been a weakness of several Indian heritage firms over the years and they need to be far more diligent with these IP issues. While there has been some improvement, we still get regular issues of NDAs being ignored and proprietary tools and frameworks being violated,” said Fersht.

Lawsuits are pretty common in the US market as well as in the tech industry. What is changing is the nature of these lawsuits. One reason as mentioned above is the shift in the business model, the other reason is the awareness within the organisations on IP infringement issues.



“As most IT firms have their own internal IPs or library of codes which they can use across projects. They follow this method to save time and cost apart from improving efficiency in their Project bids. However, sometimes, engineers working on the project are not aware of the IP-protection clauses of the contract with the client, leading to inadvertent reuse,” explains Salman Waris, partner at TechLegis.

However, experts believe that with the advent of AI in coding and the usage of AI tools going up, such litigations are only going to increase.

Fersht added that with the proliferation of customised AI platforms, the growth of agentic AI and the automation of AI, there will be many incidences of IP breaches that could end in ‘serious litigation’.