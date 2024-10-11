Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Apple TV Plus content coming to Airtel in India, Amazon Prime in the US

In August, Apple announced partnership with Airtel to make Apple Music and Apple TV Plus available exclusively to Airtel customers later this year

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 11:08 AM IST
Following its partnership with Airtel in India, Apple announced that it will begin offering its TV Plus content as an add-on for Amazon Prime Video in the US later this month. In the coming weeks, Prime Video subscribers in the US will be able to access Apple TV Plus via Amazon’s app. The add-on will provide the full catalogue of movies and series, priced the same as in Apple's app. This will allow viewers to enjoy Apple original shows without needing a separate account or billing details. By adding Apple TV Plus to Prime Video, Apple’s content will reach Amazon’s larger audience.
For years, Amazon has enabled audiences to watch content from over a hundred services through Prime Video add-ons, offering customers the convenience of tracking subscriptions and watchlists within the same cross-platform app. While there has been no official confirmation of this collaboration, The Verge reports that the Apple TV Plus add-on will eventually be available to non-US Prime Video users. However, details regarding specific countries and rollout timelines remain unclear. It is important to note that the Apple TV Plus add-on with Prime Video is different from bundled deals.

In India, Apple has partnered with Airtel to bring Apple TV Plus and Apple Music offers to its customers. The partnership, announced in August, will make Apple Music and Apple TV Plus offers available exclusively to Airtel customers later this year. As part of the deal, Wynk Premium users will transition to Apple Music and receive exclusive offers.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

