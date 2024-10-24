iOS 18.2 developer beta: Apple tests more AI features, ChatGPT integration

Apple has released the first developer beta of iOS 18.2, which includes the second batch of Apple Intelligence features for developers to test ahead of the public beta and general release. This update introduces the company’s image generation features, such as Genmoji and Image Playground, along with enhanced Writing Tools that now feature a “Describe your change” text field. Additionally, the update enables Visual Intelligence via the Camera Control on the iPhone 16 series.

With this update, Apple has expanded the availability of Apple Intelligence to more English-speaking regions beyond US English. iOS 18.2 builds on the first batch of Apple Intelligence features that it plans to roll out in iOS 18.1.

iOS 18.2: Apple Intelligence features

Image Playground: This feature allows users to create custom cartoon-style images from text prompts and theme ideas. Image Wand transforms rough sketches made with the Apple Pencil into polished images. Genmoji enables users to design new emojis to share with friends, with the Genmoji editor integrated into the standard emoji keyboard.



Writing Tools enhancements: In addition to preset transformations, there is a new text field for users to describe changes in their own words, such as asking Writing Tools to make a document "sound more enthusiastic." iOS 18.2 also integrates ChatGPT into Writing Tools, featuring a new Compose with ChatGPT interface.



ChatGPT integration into Siri: This feature allows Siri to pass on requests it cannot handle to ChatGPT. To protect user privacy, users must first give explicit permission for Siri to use ChatGPT for those requests.



Visual Intelligence: For iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro owners, this feature allows access to a new viewfinder by pressing and holding the Camera Control on the lock screen, enabling users to quickly take a photo to gather more information about their surroundings.

These features are available to developers as an early preview in the betas of macOS 15.2 and iPadOS 18.2 as well. While there is no official confirmation regarding the public release date for iOS 18.2, the company has previously indicated that it will be available before the end of the year.

Additionally, Apple has stated in a note on its developer website that all iPhone users globally can set new default apps for calling and messaging in iOS 18.2.