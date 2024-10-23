Google enhances Gemini with new features and capabilities: Check what's new

Google is introducing several new functionalities to its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital assistant, Gemini. The American technology company has been developing features to encourage more users to switch from Google Assistant to Gemini. Here are the details: ALSO READ: Google releases Imagen 3 for image generation to all Gemini users: Details Gemini Extensions Google announced Gemini extensions for Google Calendar, Keep, and Tasks at the I/O event in May and debuted them with the Pixel 9 series. Until now, the extensions have been limited to flagship devices. However, Google is expanding the Google Workspace extensions in open beta for the Gemini app. With these extensions, users will be able to create calendar events, take notes, and track tasks via the chatbot. Google has stated that the Workspace extensions for Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Docs will be available for customers with Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, and Gemini Education Premium add-ons.

Simple on-screen prompt

Google has reportedly changed the prompt in the text field of Gemini from “Type, talk, or share a photo to Gemini (Advanced)” to “Ask Gemini” or “Ask Gemini Advanced,” depending on the version being used. This update has been applied to both Android and gemini.google.com, but the prompt remains unchanged on the iOS app, regardless of whether the user is using the base or Advanced version, according to Android Authority. This change aligns with the Gemini homescreen redesign that has been rolling out since early October.

Lock screen

According to Android Authority, the latest beta of the Gemini app has added a feature that enables Gemini to manage calls and messages even when the phone is locked. Similar to Google Assistant, users may need to manually enable a toggle before using Gemini to make calls and send texts from the lock screen. The feature appears as a “Make calls and send messages without unlocking” toggle under “Gemini on lock screen” in the app settings. Even with this feature enabled, Google has stated that Gemini will still prompt users to unlock their devices when the response contains personal content, such as Gmail messages from the apps used by users.