iOS 18 developer beta: How to install, compatible iPhone models, and more

Apple has announced iOS 18 at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The next-generation operating system for iPhone brings AI-powered Siri, customisable home screen, app lock feature, personalised control center, and new features in Messaging and Phone apps.

iOS 18 will be available for public use later this year, but if you are registered with the Apple Developer program, you can download iOS 18 developer beta. If you are comfortable with running developer beta on your iPhone, you can experience the new features of iOS 18 today.

Earlier, to join Apple Developer program users were required to pay $100 per year but with the release of the iOS 17 developer beta last year, Apple has created a free tier of the Apple Developer program through which you can download any developer betas. The only requirement is that you should have an Apple ID.

Things to keep in mind before downloading

Developer betas are used by developers to check their apps on the upcoming operating system and to report bugs. Since the bugs are removed after the testing, you might face unexpected crashing on the phone or it might prevent you from using some apps in addition to other issues that you might face, hence Developer beta should be downloaded with caution. You can also sign up for a more stable public beta for iOS 18, which will be released later in the month or in July.

iOS 18 will run only on the iPhone XS and later. The phone should be updated to at least iOS 16.4 if you want to download the iOS 18 developer beta as an over-the-air update. The latest iOS version is currently 17.5.1.

If you ever want to go back to iOS 17, you will also need a backup. To back up your phone, go to Setting then select your name and then select iCloud. After that select iCloud Backup and tap Back Up Now.

iOS 18 developer beta: How to download and install

On iPhone, go to Settings-General-Software Update

Tap on the Beta Updates option and select iOS 18 Developer Beta

Move back to Software Update page and wait for the download to appear

Agree to Apple terms and initiate download process

Installation will begin subsequent to download process

iOS 18 developer beta: Compatible iPhones

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

iOS 18: What is new