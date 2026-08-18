Isro set to end seven-month launch freeze with GISAT-1A in September

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is set to return to the launch pad in September, ending a nearly seven-month operational pause with the GISAT-1A Earth-observation satellite, officials in the know told The Indian Express.

The agency had set a target of 15 missions for 2025-26 and an even more ambitious programme for 2026-27, including multiple PSLV, GSLV and LVM3 flights as well as missions linked to the Gaganyaan programme. The extended pause has put that schedule under pressure.

GISAT-1A replaces a failed predecessor

GISAT-1A is designed for high-frequency imaging of large areas of the Indian landmass. Its applications include monitoring natural disasters, agriculture, forestry and other changes on the ground. The satellite has a planned 10-year mission life.

It is also a replacement for GISAT-1, or EOS-03, which was lost during the GSLV-F10 mission in August 2021 after the rocket’s final propulsive stage failed to ignite.