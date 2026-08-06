NVS-03 ready as India prepares four-satellite NavIC expansion, says govt

The government is working to strengthen India's indigenous satellite navigation system with the launch-ready NVS-03 satellite and plans to deploy three more navigation satellites, Space Minister Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, as it seeks to restore the full operational capability of the NavIC constellation.

In a written reply, Singh said NVS-03 is ready for launch, while NVS-04 and NVS-05 are in advanced stages of realisation. He also said another navigation satellite is planned thereafter, taking the total number of upcoming NavIC satellites to four.

The launches are aimed at replenishing and strengthening the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), also known as NavIC.

The deployment assumes significance as India's navigation constellation has been operating below its optimal strength. Centre had informed Parliament earlier that only three satellites are currently providing positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services, whereas at least four operational satellites are required for standalone positioning services.

While NavIC's timing service remains operational, most civilian and defence users currently rely on multi-constellation global navigation satellite systems alongside NavIC, preventing any immediate operational vulnerability.

On the failure of replacement satellite NVS-02 in 2025, Singh said, “Necessary corrective measures have been incorporated and successfully implemented and tested in CMS-03 satellite. The same will be followed in subsequent satellites, including the NavIC series of satellites carrying bi-propellant systems.”

Crowded low-Earth orbit raises collision risk

In a separate reply, Singh told the Lok Sabha that 20 of India's 22 active satellites operating in low-Earth orbit (LEO) face a higher risk of collision due to the increasing density of space objects in the region.

LEO, extending up to around 2,000 km above Earth, has become increasingly congested as governments and private companies launch thousands of satellites for communications, broadband and Earth observation. The growing number of spacecraft and debris has heightened the need for continuous tracking and collision-avoidance manoeuvres.

Isro carried out 20 collision avoidance manoeuvres (CAMs) in 2025, while nine such manoeuvres have been executed so far in 2026, Singh said in his written reply.

Gaganyaan Mission

In another reply on Gaganyaan , Isro's flagship human spaceflight programme aimed at sending Indian astronauts into low-Earth orbit aboard an indigenous spacecraft, the minister said, “The first uncrewed experimental mission to validate various technologies that are being developed for the first time including Vyommitra half-humanoid is targeted in Q4 of 2026. Further, two uncrewed missions in identical configuration of the first crewed mission and the first crewed mission are targeted by 2027.”

India’s Space Station

On the proposed Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), Singh said its operationalisation is targeted for 2035. Isro has finalised the overall configuration of the station, which will comprise five modules.

“The government has approved the development and launch of the 1st module of BAS-01. Overall system engineering of the BAS-01 module and technology development activities of various subsystems are progressing in Isro centres. The budgetary allocation of ₹20,193 crore towards accomplishment of eight missions was approved by Cabinet in Sept 2024,” he added.