Jio launches new JioFiber Backup plan with unlimited data ahead of IPL 2023

A new broadband backup plan from Reliance Jio includes unlimited data and voice. The new JioFiber backup connection will be accessible from March 30, 2023.

According to Jio, the plan will provide 24x7, always-on backup connectivity to homes with unreliable broadband connections. According to the company, it will also be a catalyst for unconnected homes, allowing for uninterrupted learning, work, entertainment, and other activities.

Reliance Jio uncovered another JioFiber 'Backup plan' at just Rs 198 which empowers continuous gushing of upcoming streaming of Tata IPL other than other content including live games.