Krafton's BGMI set to return for Indian gamers, here's the latest update

Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India is all set to make its return after a 10-month ban imposed by the Government of India in July last year.



According to a report by Livemint, the game's reinstatement comes with some necessary modifications and will undergo a three-month monitoring period by government authorities.



Following the government guidelines, the game has made some adjustments, like the game will now feature a time limit and a modified colour scheme for blood effects.



As the news erupted, individuals attempted to download the game, but later they discovered the game hasn't been released to the general public yet.



Krafton is modifying the description of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store, Livemint reported. Users are curious since they get to know about the anticipated updates accompanying the game's release.



The Livemint report also mentioned that Krafton has shared the necessary specification required to run the game smoothly. Based on reports, for Android users, the requirement is to have a device with an Android 4.3 or higher version with a minimum of 1.5 GB RAM. The requirement mentioned is essential for smooth performance while playing BGMI on your mobile device.



Sports Tiger, a media publication, reported in its recent article that, On May 19, 2023, Krafton announced the game’s relaunch with a few social media posts on the title’s official handles. The CEO of Krafton India Sean Hyunil Sohn had announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will soon resume operations in India and will be soon available for downloads. It is believed to be available in the end of May month or first week of June."