



OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey (Photo: OnePlus)

OnePlus is known to sporadically launch limited edition smartphones, its latest announcement being the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition. Although OnePlus has announced that its limited-edition OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey will make its way to the Indian market soon, its official site already lists the smartphone as ‘Out of Stock’. According to OnePlus’ retail site, the marble edition phone was available for purchase between May 18, 12 pm and May19, 11:59 am IST, at the price of Rs 64,999 for those with a special invitation code.

The listing includes steps on how to redeem the code and additional benefits such as a free OnePlus Buds Z2 after purchase. This listing has caused confusion regarding the availability of the smartphone as the company has only just announced its launch and no information about this exclusive sale and activation codes was shared.



Who was allowed to purchase the products and will the company be using the same method of ‘special’ activation codes for when it is re-launched in India? While companies are known to share their products with a select few before the release to garner attention and create reviews of the product, this is usually done internally and not listed on sites.



The outside of the device is reportedly made using 3D microcrystalline rock material. According to the company it is the first smartphone to feature a natural stone-based back panel, further claiming that no two devices will look the same. The product listing does not mention features other than the 16GB RAM and 256 GB storage. However, feature-wise the Marble Odyssey edition would be the same as the OnePlus 11, with the exception of the back panel design that offers a unique pattern and texture.



The smartphone enters the market in India at Rs 64,999, about Rs 3000 more than the cost of the original OnePlus 11. According to a review of the device posted by Android Central, the president of OnePlus China, Li Jie claimed that the manufacturing efficiency of the new microcrystalline rock is 25 per cent less than glass causing the manufacturing of the product to take more than a year to complete.

The Marble Odyssey comes after the company announced the OnePlus Jupiter Rock edition in China back in March.