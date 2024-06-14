Home / Technology / Tech News / LinkedIn integrates AI to help jobseekers attract potential employers

LinkedIn integrates AI to help jobseekers attract potential employers

LinkedIn said it is bringing the AI-powered job experience to all premium subscribers, starting in English worldwide. Moreover, it plans to add more enhancements based on users' feedback

To help job seekers keep up with the demands of changing time, LinkedIn has introduced a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features for its premium subscribers. Using the AI features, premium members on the networking platform for professionals can explore career opportunities, review applications, and even personalise cover letters based on job requirements. Moreover, LinkedIn is offering expert advice, powered by AI.

The above listed features are in addition to the AI-powered professional guide, which it introduced last year. The guide, as stated by LinkedIn, could help users attract more customers, learn critical skills, tackle business questions, and also summarise posts on the LinkedIn feed.

LinkedIn: What’s new for jobseekers

Job search and application

Users can now ask LinkedIn to find jobs using a simple voice prompt. Moreover, LinkedIn offers to review your application and resume in seconds to help you stand out for the job. According to LinkedIn, users seeking review service will receive immediate feedback and personalised suggestions tailored to specific job posts. Further, jobseekers can take LinkedIn help to simplify their job search with personalised cover letter recommendations that they can review and edit.

Expert advice and coaching

LinkedIn has started a pilot in which it offers personalised practical advice instantly from industry leading business leaders and coaches on LinkedIn Learning, powered by AI. According to LinkedIn, the responses it offers are trained by experts and personalised to each learner’s unique needs.

In addition, LinkedIn is offering personalised coaching support, powered by AI, through the LinkedIn course. The course is available in full, but users can also get summaries of content, clarify certain topics, or get examples and other real-time insights.

