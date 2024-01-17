9 out of 10 professionals in India looking for job switch in 2024: LinkedIn

Professionals in India will be focused on their career in 2024, and the majority of them are looking for a change, said a report. According to research from LinkedIn , nine out of 10 professionals (88 per cent) in the country were looking for a new job role going forward in 2024.

According to the research, 42 per cent of working professionals identify a desire for better work-life balance as a reason for changing jobs. Further, around 37 per cent underline the need for higher wages as another reason for exploring newer roles.

“As Indian professionals take charge of their careers in 2024, it’s going to get increasingly competitive with more professionals entering the job market,” said Nirajita Banerjee, Career Expert and Senior Managing Editor for LinkedIn India.

Professionals are also willing to explore new career paths with almost eight in 10 (79 per cent) Indian employees looking for opportunities outside of their industry or role, according to the analysis.

Even though professionals are optimistic about the future, they're having a tough time keeping up with the quickly changing skills needed for some jobs, mainly because of the fast progress in AI. Platform data shows that skills for jobs have changed by 30 per cent since 2015 in India.

“Nearly half (45 per cent) of professionals said they do not know how to match their skills to the job they want, making the job search process more difficult,” said the research findings.

Job seekers are facing other challenges too, with 55 per cent expressing frustration in the job search process, and 59 per cent reporting infrequent responses from recruiters.

Additionally, a majority of 72 per cent of working professionals indicated altering their job search strategies, including trying out new formats like video and digital resumes to apply to job postings.

Employees are also keen on using AI, with around 81 per cent of them saying that it can help make their job hunt more efficient and productive, according to the research.

The platform reported a rise in the job search activity on its platform by 5 per cent year-on-year in 2023.

“To be successful in their job hunt, it's essential for professionals to stand out by dedicating time to spruce up their profiles, highlighting their skills, and staying informed about industry developments. This will help increase their chances of finding the job they want and develop skills needed to build a career with staying power,” added Banerjee.