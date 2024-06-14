Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube finds a way to show ads in videos that ad-blockers cannot bypass

YouTube finds a way to show ads in videos that ad-blockers cannot bypass

Continuing its crackdown on ad-blocker services, YouTube is reportedly testing a new way to inject advertisements in videos that could not be bypassed

YouTube
Representative Image
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 12:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
YouTube may have found a way to show advertisements in videos that ad-blocking tools and services could not bypass. Reportedly, the video streaming platform from Google is testing server-side ads that are delivered as part of the videos and not separately. Consumer technology news platform 9To5Google has reported, citing a third-party ad-blocker browser extension developer SponsorBlock, that YouTube is “currently experimenting with server-side ad injection.”

Server-side injection means that YouTube is now making advertisements and sponsored segments part of the video, rather than delivering them separately on the web, desktop or mobile app client. Since this process makes ads part of the videos, ad-blockers could not detect such ads. In an on-going process where ads are delivered separately by YouTube, third-party ad-blockers intercept these separately sent packages and remove advertisements from a streaming video. However, if YouTube adopts server-side injection broadly, it would make ads indistinguishable from the actual videos making it difficult for ad-blockers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


According to the report, SponsorBlock said that “all timestamps are offset by the ad times.” It essentially means server-side injected ads extend the video timeline, making the timestamps – required to create chapters – go berserk.

Though reported to be in experiment, server-side ad injection has already started affecting some users who rely on browser extension ad blockers for YouTube. On Reddit, some users have reported that while using the Ublock extension on Firefox browser, they are experiencing mid-video ads.

YouTube’s crack-down on ad-blockers began last year when the platform started showing pop-up messages asking users to disable the ad-blocker to watch videos on the platform. Google’s video streaming service further extended its effort to third-party ad-blocking apps earlier this year. At that time, YouTube said that those who are using third-party apps to block ads in the free tier may experience buffering issues while watching a video or see an error message that says, “The following content is not available on this app”.

YouTube has not officially confirmed the testing of server-side ad injection, however, it could prove to be an efficient way of cracking-down ad-blockers as YouTube further pushes its premium subscription to those who want an ad-free experience.

Also Read

YouTube extends crackdown to ad-blocking third-party mobile apps: Details

Threat actor breaches BSNL server database, puts up dataset on dark web

UPI payments failing amid server outages; NPCI working with banks

Started off with 600, Apple Vision Pro now has over 1000 dedicated apps

Tired of dating apps? You're not alone; survey says 79% Gen Z feel the same

Japan's new law forces Google and Apple to allow sale of third-party apps

India 'great destination' for tech IPOs, markets welcoming: Binny Bansal

WhatsApp gets 'Calling Update' on mobile and desktop apps: Check what's new

Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch FE with advanced health monitoring features

Microsoft to delay release of 'Recall' AI feature amid security concerns

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :GoogleYouTubeYouTube Adsad blockers

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story