Utilities fastest growing industry for young professionals: LinkedIn report

Utilities is the fastest-growing industry for young professionals with a bachelor’s degree and design, analytics and programming are top skills sought for entry-level roles, according to a report on Wednesday.

LinkedIn ’s 2024 ‘Guide to Kickstarting Your Career report’ gives fresh graduates entering India’s job market information on the fastest-growing roles, industries, functions, and skills.

After utilities, the other industries hiring fresh graduates include oil, gas and mining, real estate, equipment rental services, and consumer services. Those without a bachelor's degree have opportunities in the education, technology, and information and media sectors.

Solely on-site roles have declined by 15 per cent from 2023 and hybrid positions surged by 52 per cent for entry-level roles, said the report, showing that the shift provides fresh graduates with a wider range of work arrangements.

“Entering a tight job market can be tough, especially at the start of a career journey. Staying updated on industry trends and in-demand jobs, and exploring roles that might not seem obvious at first, can widen options. Many skills today are transferable across industries, and the rise of AI (artificial intelligence) is creating more tech-related roles across various fields, leading companies to seek professionals with diverse educational backgrounds,” said Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn career expert and India senior managing editor.

The hiring trends reflect broader economic patterns, like those in the energy sector. “To expand their horizons, job seekers must keep strengthening their skills and networking with professionals,” she said.

Ample opportunities are available for bachelor's degree holders in fields like community and social services, legal, marketing, and media and communication, said the report. For individuals who do not have a bachelor's degree, there are job opportunities in education, human resources, marketing, and media and communication.

LinkedIn’s tips:

Showcase your skills on your LinkedIn profile to increase your visibility among recruiters. LinkedIn will also use the skills you list to match you with relevant job openings that you might not have been aware of before.

Industries outside of technology are hiring for roles that require programming skills amid the emergence of AI. Keep career transition trends like these in mind as you seek out your next role.