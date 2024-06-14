Home / Technology / Tech News / iOS 18 dev beta introduces Live Voicemail with text transcription in India

iOS 18 dev beta introduces Live Voicemail with text transcription in India

Announced with iOS 17, Live Voicemail has been available only in select regions. With iOS 18, however, the feature may expand to more countries, including India

Live Voicemail in iOS 18 Dev beta
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 1:11 PM IST
With iOS 18, Apple could extend its Live Voicemail feature with text transcription to more regions, including India. This feature, initially introduced with iOS 17, allows users to divert voice calls to voicemail within the iPhone's Phone app. The "Live" aspect of the feature pertains to real-time message transcription, which appears on the display. Previously available only in the United States and Canada, Live Voicemail can now be experienced in the iOS 18 developer beta in India.

How Live Voicemail works

When Live Voicemail is enabled, the iPhone answers an incoming call and prompts the caller to leave a voicemail. On the receiver's end, the feature displays the ongoing voicemail recording alongside real-time text transcription. The receiver has the option to answer the call while the voicemail is being recorded. This feature is also compatible with the “Silence Unknown Callers” option; in such cases, calls from unknown numbers are directly routed to Live Voicemail without ringing.

Missed voicemails appear in a list of messages within the Phone app. The user can replay or delete these voicemails without listening to them. Currently, the feature operates exclusively in English, but it supports voicemails even if the caller is not using an iPhone.

How to enable Live Voicemail

To enable the Live Voicemail feature on an iPhone, follow these steps:
  • Open the Phone app and tap on the Voicemail option at the bottom right of the display.
  • Tap on "Set Up Now" and create a voicemail password.
  • Select a voicemail greeting, either the default message or a custom recording.
  • Once voicemail is set up, go to Settings > Phone > Live Voicemail and enable the feature.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

