Meta's personal AI assistant Muse arrives on Apple, Android smartwatches

Meta is expanding the availability of its Muse AI assistant to smartwatches running Apple's watchOS and Google's Wear OS. According to the US-based technology company, Muse AI on watches will allow users to interact with the personal AI agent directly from their wrists through voice calls, text messages and dictation. The smartwatch launch follows the introduction of a dedicated Muse app for the iPad last month. Meta has been adding new features to the assistant since its launch in September, as it looks to expand its use across devices and everyday activities.

At its Connect event in September, Meta also announced plans to bring Muse to its AI glasses, allowing users to access the assistant hands-free and ask questions about objects and information in their surroundings.

What is Muse and what can it do Muse is personal AI agent designed to help users manage tasks and information across different services. Unlike a traditional chatbot that primarily responds to questions, an AI agent can take steps to complete tasks on a user's behalf. Users can connect their accounts to Muse to manage emails, meetings and bills. It can also help with activities such as booking reservations, ordering groceries, setting goals and making purchases. The assistant also allows users to customise its avatar. They can change its appearance to resemble a person, an animal or another character. ALSO READ: Asus ProArt P14 review: Nvidia RTX Spark shines, but comes at a price Muse is not yet available in India and is currently limited to users in the US, Canada, Japan and Singapore.

Meta adds Spaces for task-based conversations Earlier this month, Meta introduced Spaces, a feature that allows users to organise conversations with Muse around specific topics or tasks. Spaces appear in the sidebar of the Muse interface and open dedicated conversations in which the AI agent can work towards a particular goal. These can function like small, task-focused applications created within the assistant. The feature is intended to help users keep different activities and conversations separate rather than managing everything in a single chat. Muse adds video conversations with AI avatars Meta has also introduced video conversations with Muse's AI avatar for users in the US. The feature allows users to speak with the assistant in real time, with its avatar using facial expressions and gestures during conversations.