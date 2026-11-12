Gemini Intelligence expands to India with support for devices beyond Pixels

Google has started rolling out Gemini Intelligence, its suite of artificial intelligence-powered features, to more Android smartphones, including the yet to be launched Motorola Signature 27, Google's yesteryear flagship Pixel 10 series and select Samsung Galaxy devices. For the uninitiated, Gemini Intelligence enables task automation, allowing users to ask Gemini to order food, book reservations and book rides through supported apps. Google is also adding tools to create personalised home-screen widgets using text prompts, manage phone settings through Gemini and receive proactive suggestions on Android Auto. According to the company, the features will roll out over the coming weeks, with availability varying by device and region.

Gemini Intelligence expands to Motorola and Pixel devices

Google said Gemini Intelligence is expanding to more Android devices, including the Motorola Signature 27 and Google's Pixel 10 series. The Motorola Signature 27 will be the first non-Google smartphone to support Gemini Intelligence. It will be available for pre-order in the country this month.

Gemini Intelligence is part of the Google’s latest Pixel Drop, bringing the new capabilities to the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Alongside this, the update will also be available for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8, Z Flip8 and S26 series.

One of the features expanding to these devices is Rambler, which converts spoken thoughts into organised text in real time. The feature is designed to help users turn voice input into readable notes without having to type or edit the text manually.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to make connections richer, use AI to save time: CEO Kunal Shah Google is also expanding task automation to India, the UK and Japan. Through this feature, users can ask Gemini to perform tasks such as ordering food, booking a ride or making a reservation across supported apps. The feature is available through the Gemini app, with access depending on the country, language and user eligibility.

Create custom widgets using text prompts

Google is introducing a feature called Create My Widget, which will allow users to build personalised widgets by describing what they want in everyday language. The feature does not require coding and is expected to roll out over the next few weeks.

For instance, users can ask Gemini to create a widget showing details of an upcoming trip, track monthly spending or display a countdown to an event. The tool can use information from Gmail, Google Calendar and Search to prepare a widget based on the user's request.

The widgets will appear on the phone's home screen, allowing users to view selected information without opening multiple apps. Google also plans to bring Create My Widget to the Pixel Watch in the coming weeks.

Gemini to offer help with phone settings and issues

Another feature announced by Google is Device Assistance, which lets users ask Gemini for help with phone settings and common device-related tasks.

Users can ask Gemini to free up storage space, check which apps have access to their location or manage notifications. For example, they can ask the assistant to mute distractions while allowing important calls to come through.

ALSO READ: Google's November Pixel Drop: Gemini upgrades, Pixel Tag launch, and more The feature is designed to help users manage device settings through natural language prompts rather than searching through different menus. However, Device Assistance will be available only on select Android devices running Android 17 or later, and its capabilities may vary by device and region.

Gemini Intelligence comes to Android Auto

Google is also extending Gemini Intelligence beyond smartphones. The company said Pixel phones with Gemini Intelligence will soon offer proactive suggestions through Android Auto.

The feature will use information from supported apps to suggest actions based on the user's activity. For example, if a friend asks where a meeting is taking place, Gemini could find the relevant confirmation email and suggest sharing the address through a single tap.

Google said feature availability will vary by device, country and language. Some features will also be limited to users aged 18 and above or may require a subscription for higher usage limits.