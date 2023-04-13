Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

Microsoft on Thursday announced updates related to its generative artificial intelligence-powered search platform, Bing AI. The American technology giant has integrated the AI-powered Bing services in its smartphone keyboard app SwiftKey, which is available on Play Store for Android smartphones and App Store for Apple iPhones. Besides, the company announced the new versions of its existing integrations across Bing, Skype, Microsoft Start, and Microsoft Edge apps. Below are the details:

The updated SwiftKey app is available today. The updated app brings the Bing icon above the keyboard. A tap on the icon opens the Chat, Tone, and Search option. With the chat functionality, you can access the new Bing on the go for more detailed queries.

With the tone feature, you can communicate effectively by using AI to customise the in-progress text to fit any situation. The tone feature is to make words sound more professional, casual, polite, or concise enough for a social post.

With the search functionality, you can quickly search the web from your keyboard, without switching apps.

These new features in SwiftKey are accessible in all markets where the new Bing is available. While the search feature is available for all, the tone and chat require signing into Microsoft Account that has been approved to access the new Bing preview.

Besides the new Bing AI-powered SwiftKey app, Microsoft announced an updated Bing app for smartphones with gendered translation functionality for alternative masculine and feminine translations when translating from English to Spanish, French, or Italian.

In the Skype app, Microsoft has expanded access to the AI-powered Bing in group chats. With the new integration, everyone in group chat gets access to new Bing – only one person in the group needs to have access to the preview.

Lastly, Microsoft announced the new Bing is now available via the Microsoft Start app too, for users who have cleared the waitlist.