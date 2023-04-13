Xiaomi launches Smart TV X Pro series, Air Purifier 4, Robot Vacuum, & more

At its ‘Smarter Living’ event in India, Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi has announced multiple smart connected devices such as Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series, Xiaomi RVC Mop 2i, Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series, Xiaomi Grooming Kit, and Xiaomi Trimmer 2C. Below are the product details and pricing:

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series

Offered in 43, 50, and 55-inch screens, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series boasts 4K HDR panels with support for Dolby Vision IQ and Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology. The line-up features a 40W speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology. The Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series is powered by Google TV with Xiaomi PatchWall integrated as a secondary interface.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum – Mop 2i will be available at an introductory price of Rs 16,999. ICICI bank card holders can avail a special discount of up to Rs 1000. Early access sale starts on April 25 at 12 noon on Xiaomi online and offline retail partners. Sale starts from April 28 at 12 noon on Amazon India.