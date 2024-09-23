Microsoft is working on allowing users personalise the Copilot key on Windows 11. Copilot key has begun appearing on new laptops and keyboards. The Copilot key is set by default to open Microsoft’s Copilot app on Windows 11, but the company is currently testing the option to allow it to launch different apps instead.

A new beta version of Windows 11 features the customisation updates, available for testers starting today. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp ALSO READ: Microsoft launches new unified app to connect to Windows across platforms “We are adding the ability to configure the Copilot key. You can choose to have the Copilot key launch an app that is MSIX packaged and signed, thus indicating the app meets security and privacy requirements to keep customers safe. The key will continue to launch Copilot on devices that have the Copilot app installed until a customer selects a different experience.” reads Windows Insider blog.

Users can find this setting by navigating to “Settings,” then “Personalisation,” and “Text Input.” The keyboard linked to the PC must have a Copilot key.

More From This Section

This change aims to promote its AI assistant among Windows users and represents a major alteration to Windows keyboards in 30 years.

Earlier this year, new Copilot Plus PCs began shipping with the key. However Microsoft has made the Copilot experience less effective on these devices by converting it into a web app in the latest 24H2 update for Windows 11. The web app version is no longer included in Windows 11 settings, so users cannot utilise the AI assistant to control settings.

The availability of personalisation for the Copilot key to beta testers of Windows 11 suggest that it may soon be available for all Windows 11 users.