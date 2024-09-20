Business Standard
Microsoft launches new unified app to connect to Windows across platforms

The new Windows app is limited to only Microsoft work and school accounts as it is mainly intended for current users of Remote Desktop clients for Windows and other operating systems to transition to

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft logo, Microsoft(Photo: Shutterstock)

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has launched a Windows app for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, web browsers, Android devices, and Windows PCs. The app serves as a central hub for streaming Windows from various sources, including Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Remote Desktop, and more.

“With Windows App, you can enjoy a unified experience that makes it simple for people to connect to the Windows experience they know and love from any device. Enhance productivity with features such as customisable home screens, multi-monitor support, and USB redirection. The Windows App also offers advanced security features, including multifactor authentication, to ensure a seamless and robust connection, enabling efficient work from any location at any time,” said Microsoft.
The new integrated app has been in testing for almost a year and includes a customisable home screen, multi-monitor support, and USB redirection, allowing users to utilise local devices like webcams, storage devices, and printers as if they were directly connected to a cloud PC.
Microsoft Windows app
Microsoft Windows app

The app is limited to Microsoft work and school accounts, as it is mainly intended for current users of Remote Desktop clients for Windows and other operating systems to transition to. Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Connection app has served a similar purpose for years and continues to be included with Windows 11. Both apps enable users to access work PCs from a personal laptop or desktop.

It appears that Microsoft does not plan to support consumer accounts with the new Windows app. However, last year, it was revealed that Microsoft aims to fully transition Windows to the cloud in the long term to “enable improved AI-powered services and full roaming of people’s digital experience,” reports The Verge.

The new Windows app can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store and is also available on Apple’s App Store for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. An Android version in public preview mode is also available.

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

