CERT-In issues advisory related to vulnerabilities in iPhones, iPads, Macs

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a "High Severity" security warning for iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watches, and more, running on older OS versions

iPhone 16 series
iPhone 16 series
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 10:26 AM IST
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a warning about security threats to Apple products, including iPhones, Macs, and Apple Watches. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released an advisory stating that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple devices that are still running older software versions.

CERT-In has classified the advisory as "High Severity," noting that these vulnerabilities could allow attackers to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, or even bypass authentication.

The warning applies to iPhones running iOS versions prior to iOS 18 or iOS 17.7, iPads on iPadOS versions prior to iPadOS 18 or iPadOS 17.7, Mac devices with older macOS versions, and Apple Watches on watchOS versions earlier than watchOS 11. Vulnerabilities have also been found in older versions of tvOS, the Safari browser, and the Xcode software for developers.

Although Apple has not yet launched its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in India, CERT-In also noted a potential threat to devices running older versions of visionOS.

Here is the full list of affected software:
  • Apple iOS versions prior to 18 and iPadOS versions prior to 18
  • Apple iOS versions prior to 17.7 and iPadOS versions prior to 17.7
  • Apple macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.7
  • Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.7
  • Apple macOS Sequoia versions prior to 15
  • Apple tvOS versions prior to 18
  • Apple watchOS versions prior to 11
  • Apple Safari versions prior to 18
  • Apple Xcode versions prior to 16
  • Apple visionOS versions prior to 2
CERT-In advises that these vulnerabilities have been addressed in the latest software updates, and users should upgrade to the most recent versions to avoid security breaches.


First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

