CERT-in alerts against vulnerabilities in Windows operating system: Details

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory regarding vulnerabilities in Microsoft Windows. The vulnerabilities affect Windows-based systems supporting Virtualization Based Security (VBS) and Windows Backup, including versions Windows 10, 11, and 12, as well as Windows Server.

“These vulnerabilities exist in Windows-based systems supporting Virtualization Based Security (VBS) and Windows Backup. An attacker with appropriate privileges could exploit these vulnerabilities to reintroduce previously mitigated issues or bypass VBS protections,” said CERT-In.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The nodal agency has classified these vulnerabilities as medium risk. While security patches for the vulnerabilities are not yet available, Microsoft has released a list of measures that users can take to protect themselves. The two identified vulnerabilities in Windows OS are CVE-2024-21302 and CVE-2024-38202 (CVE stands for Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). The affected Windows software versions include: