CERT-in alerts against vulnerabilities in Windows operating system: Details
The vulnerabilities affect Windows-based systems supporting Virtualization Based Security (VBS) and Windows Backup, including versions Windows 10, 11, and 12, as well as Windows ServerPrakruti Mishra New Delhi
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory regarding vulnerabilities in Microsoft Windows. The vulnerabilities affect Windows-based systems supporting Virtualization Based Security (VBS) and Windows Backup, including versions Windows 10, 11, and 12, as well as Windows Server.
“These vulnerabilities exist in Windows-based systems supporting Virtualization Based Security (VBS) and Windows Backup. An attacker with appropriate privileges could exploit these vulnerabilities to reintroduce previously mitigated issues or bypass VBS protections,” said CERT-In.
The nodal agency has classified these vulnerabilities as medium risk. While security patches for the vulnerabilities are not yet available, Microsoft has released a list of measures that users can take to protect themselves. The two identified vulnerabilities in Windows OS are CVE-2024-21302 and CVE-2024-38202 (CVE stands for Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). The affected Windows software versions include:
Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
Windows Server 2016
Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based Systems
Windows 11 Version 24H2 for ARM64-based Systems
Windows Server 2022, 23H2 Edition (Server Core installation)
Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x64-based Systems
Windows 11 Version 23H2 for ARM64-based Systems
Windows 10 Version 22H2 for 32-bit Systems
Windows 10 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based Systems
Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems
Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems
Windows 11 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based Systems
Windows 10 Version 21H2 for x64-based Systems
Windows 10 Version 21H2 for ARM64-based Systems
Windows 10 Version 21H2 for 32-bit Systems
Windows 11 Version 21H2 for ARM64-based Systems
Windows 11 Version 21H2 for x64-based Systems
Windows Server 2022 (Server Core installation)
Windows Server 2022
Windows Server 2019 (Server Core installation)
Windows Server 2019
Windows 10 Version 1809 for ARM64-based Systems
Windows 10 Version 1809 for x64-based Systems
Windows 10 Version 1809 for 32-bit Systems