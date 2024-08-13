Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CERT-in alerts against vulnerabilities in Windows operating system: Details

The vulnerabilities affect Windows-based systems supporting Virtualization Based Security (VBS) and Windows Backup, including versions Windows 10, 11, and 12, as well as Windows Server

Representative Image
Representative Image
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory regarding vulnerabilities in Microsoft Windows. The vulnerabilities affect Windows-based systems supporting Virtualization Based Security (VBS) and Windows Backup, including versions Windows 10, 11, and 12, as well as Windows Server.

“These vulnerabilities exist in Windows-based systems supporting Virtualization Based Security (VBS) and Windows Backup. An attacker with appropriate privileges could exploit these vulnerabilities to reintroduce previously mitigated issues or bypass VBS protections,” said CERT-In.

The nodal agency has classified these vulnerabilities as medium risk. While security patches for the vulnerabilities are not yet available, Microsoft has released a list of measures that users can take to protect themselves. The two identified vulnerabilities in Windows OS are CVE-2024-21302 and CVE-2024-38202 (CVE stands for Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). The affected Windows software versions include:

Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
Windows Server 2016
Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based Systems
Windows 11 Version 24H2 for ARM64-based Systems
Windows Server 2022, 23H2 Edition (Server Core installation)
Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x64-based Systems
Windows 11 Version 23H2 for ARM64-based Systems
Windows 10 Version 22H2 for 32-bit Systems
Windows 10 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based Systems
Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems
Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems
Windows 11 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based Systems
Windows 10 Version 21H2 for x64-based Systems
Windows 10 Version 21H2 for ARM64-based Systems
Windows 10 Version 21H2 for 32-bit Systems
Windows 11 Version 21H2 for ARM64-based Systems
Windows 11 Version 21H2 for x64-based Systems
Windows Server 2022 (Server Core installation)
Windows Server 2022
Windows Server 2019 (Server Core installation)
Windows Server 2019
Windows 10 Version 1809 for ARM64-based Systems
Windows 10 Version 1809 for x64-based Systems
Windows 10 Version 1809 for 32-bit Systems
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

