Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / German court rules in Nokia's favour in Amazon video tech patent dispute

German court rules in Nokia's favour in Amazon video tech patent dispute

In July, Amazon sued Nokia in a Delaware federal court, accusing the Finnish group of infringing a dozen Amazon patents related to cloud-computing technology

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia
Nokia Oyj headquarters in Espoo, Finland
Reuters HELSINKI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 8:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A German court has ruled that Amazon is using Nokia's patented video technologies without a licence, the Finnish network equipment maker and telecommunications patent holder said on Friday.
 
In a statement, Nokia's Chief Licensing Officer Arvin Patel said the Munich Regional Court ruled Amazon was using "Nokia's patented video-related technologies in its end-user streaming devices and is selling them illegally without a licence".
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Amazon said it disagreed with the court's decision and expected the situation to be resolved soon, without being specific.
 
"This ruling will not affect any existing customers and a wide selection of Fire TV devices will continue to be available on Amazon," Amazon said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding it was disappointed by Nokia's actions.
 
Amazon said it had worked with a number of companies to license video patents.
 
"Nokia is demanding more than all those companies combined and has rejected our offer, which was fair and in line with market rates," Amazon said.
 

More From This Section

Solar Eclipse 2024: Everything you need to know about the Sutak kaal

Tech wrap Sep 20: iPhone 16 series sale, Sony WF-C510, iOS 18.1 beta, more

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Samsung announces discount on budget Galaxy A14

WhatsApp introduces advanced search by category to Channels: Know more

WhatsApp to introduce chat bubble and background customisation with themes

In July, Amazon sued Nokia in a Delaware federal court, accusing the Finnish group of infringing a dozen Amazon patents related to cloud-computing technology.
 
Nokia initiated the litigation against Amazon over the use of Nokia's patented multimedia inventions in 2023 in Germany, India, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Unified Patent Court, it said in a blog post at the time.
 
"We hope that Amazon accepts its obligations and agrees a licence on fair terms," it said on Friday.
 
Contacted by Reuters, the German court was not immediately available for comment.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hyatt PE in India be taxed even if global entity earns losses: Delhi HC

Bharti Airtel to invest $1 billion in 4G gear from Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung

Nokia denies report on moves to replace president, CEO Pekka Lundmark

Nokia signs deal with AT&T after losing network contract to Ericsson

Airtel, Nokia, MediaTek achieve 300 Mbps upload speed on 5G during trial

Topics :NokiaGermanyAmazonTechnologyPatent

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story