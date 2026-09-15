NCPCR summons Meta India head Arun Srinivas again over CSAM issue

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has once again summoned Meta India head Arun Srinivas on Wednesday for a hearing in the formal inquiry that had been instituted by the child rights body against Meta over its alleged failure to contain child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on its platforms.

Earlier this month, the child rights body had decided to institute a formal inquiry into alleged lapses in Meta India’s policies on child safety and the platform’s lack of action on CSAM.

The decision to institute a formal inquiry was taken after the NCPCR expressed dissatisfaction with the responses given by Meta.