Netflix announces price hike on subscription plans in some markets: Details

Streaming platform Netflix has announced price hike for basic and premium subscription plans in US, UK, and France. Basic plan in the US will now cost $11.99, while the premium plan will cost $22.99 – a hike of $2 and $3 respectively. Prices for the Standard and Ads supported plans will remain the same. The revised rates will be applicable from October 19 in all three countries.

There has been no announcement regarding change in prices for customers in India, but Netflix might hike prices on subscription plans globally.

Apart from new prices, Netflix announced that its Ads tier would soon feature the ability to download content for offline viewing. Company said its most affordable plan accounts for nearly a third of all subscribers in the countries it is currently offered in.

Netflix previously discontinued the basic plan in some regions for boosting the subscriber count for the cheaper Ads supported plan. According to news reports, the streaming giant is planning to do the same in more countries, including Australia, Japan, Germany and Spain.

Currently, Netflix users in India can choose between four plans – Mobile, Basic, Standard and Premium. While the company has not officially stated when it will introduce an Ad-supported plan in India, multiple news reports state that Netflix is looking to introduce its low-priced subscription plans in different regions to gain more customers.