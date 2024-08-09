Now, Instagram lets you post a media carousel of up to 20 images and videos

Instagram has announced that a carousel post on the platform can now feature up to 20 pictures or videos. “Level up your photo dump game,” Meta-owned social media platform Instagram announced on its official channel. “Now you can add up to 20 pics or videos to a carousel,” the company said.

Previously, the social media platform only allowed for a maximum of 10 pictures or videos in a carousel. The carousel post function has received several new features since its introduction in 2017, including the ability to add songs to posts and posting in collaboration with other Instagram users. However, this is the first time the number of posts that can be added to it has increased.

The feature is currently rolling-out gradually to all users globally on both Android and iOS apps.

Last month, Instagram announced a new Multi-audio Tracks feature on Reels, which allowed users to add multiple audio tracks to their reels. With this feature, Instagram lets users add up to 20 tracks to a single reel and match audio with elements like text, stickers and clips while editing in the app. Once a user adds multiple tracks, they will also be creating a unique audio mix that will be attributed to them. This audio mix can be saved and reused by others on Instagram.

To add a new track to the reel, tap on the "Add to mix" option in the Reel editor. After adding the tracks, you can trim them to keep only the portion of audio that you require.